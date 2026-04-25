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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകൊച്ചി പുല്ലേപടി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 25 April 2026 8:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 April 2026 8:07 PM IST

    കൊച്ചി പുല്ലേപടി പാലത്തിന് സമീപം വൻ തീപിടിത്തം

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    കൊച്ചി പുല്ലേപടി പാലത്തിന് സമീപം വൻ തീപിടിത്തം
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    കൊച്ചി: എറണാകുളം പുല്ലേപടി പാലത്തിന് സമീപം വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. ആക്രിക്കടക്കാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്. നാലാമത്തെ യൂണിറ്റ് അഗ്നിരക്ഷാ സേന സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി. തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്. ആക്രിക്കടക്ക് സമീപമുള്ള കെട്ടിടങ്ങൾക്കും തീപിടിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:KochiFirekerala fire and rescue serviceKerala PolieKerala News
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