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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_right'ഓണം കളറാക്കിക്കോളീൻ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Aug 2026 11:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Aug 2026 11:39 PM IST

    'ഓണം കളറാക്കിക്കോളീൻ മക്കളെ...' ഓണാഘോഷ ദിനത്തിൽ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ യൂനിഫോം വേണ്ടെന്ന് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി

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    Kerala schools Onam celebration
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    തിരുവന്തപുരം : സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ സ്കൂളുകളിൽ ഈ വർഷത്തെ ഓണാഘോഷ ദിനമായ ആഗസ്റ്റ് 21 ന് കുട്ടികളുടെ ആഗ്രഹ പ്രകാരം യൂനിഫോം അല്ലാത്ത ഇഷ്ടമുള്ള വസ്ത്രങ്ങൾ ധരിക്കാനുള്ള നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകാൻ പൊതു വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഡയറക്ടറെ ചുമതലപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്ന് സംസ്ഥാന വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി എൻ.ഷംസുദ്ധീൻ അറിയിച്ചു. ഓണം കളറാക്കിക്കോളീൻ മക്കളെ...എന്ന തലക്കെട്ടിലാണ് മന്ത്രി വിവരം ഫേസ്ബുക്കിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്.

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    TAGS:school uniformkerala schoolonam celebrationEducation Ministerkerala school newsN.Shamsuddin
    News Summary - Kerala Schools to Allow Non-Uniform Dress on Onam Celebration Day, Says Education Minister
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