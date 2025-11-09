മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി ആർ. ശ്രിലേഖ ബി.​ജെ.പി സ്ഥാനാർഥി; തിരുവനന്തപുരം കോർപറേഷനിൽ സ്ഥാനാർഥി പട്ടിക പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 9 Nov 2025 4:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Nov 2025 5:00 PM IST
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ആസന്നമായ തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരം കോർപറേഷനിൽ ബി.ജെ.പി സ്ഥാനാർഥി പട്ടിക പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റ് രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ ആണ് ഇന്ന് വാർത്താസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. മുൻ ഡി.ജി.പി ആർ. ശ്രിലേഖയാണ് ശാസ്തമംഗലത്ത് മത്സരിക്കുക.
ഏഷ്യന് ഗെയിംസ് മെഡല് ജേതാവും സ്പോര്ട്സ് കൗണ്സില് സംസ്ഥാന പ്രസിഡന്റുമായിരുന്ന പത്മിനി തോമസ്, വി.വി. രാജേഷ് തുടങ്ങിയവർ പട്ടികയിൽ ഇടംപിടിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. കോണ്ഗ്രസ് അംഗമായിരുന്ന പത്മിനി തോമസ് കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷമാണ് ബിജെപിയില് ചേർന്നത്.
