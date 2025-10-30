സംസ്ഥാനം 2,000 കോടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 7:55 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Oct 2025 7:55 PM IST
സംസ്ഥാനം 2,000 കോടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala is borrowing Rs 2000 crore
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വികസനപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായി സംസ്ഥാനം 2,000 കോടി രൂപ കടമെടുക്കുന്നു. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.
ഇതിനായുള്ള ലേലം നവംബർ നാലിന് റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും.
ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനവും (നമ്പർ: എസ്.എസ്-1/347/2025-ഫിൻ. തീയതി 30.10.2025) വിശദാംശങ്ങളും www.finance.kerala.gov.in ൽ ഉണ്ട്.
