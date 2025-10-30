Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 7:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 7:55 PM IST

    സംസ്ഥാനം 2,000 കോടി കടമെടുക്കുന്നു

    kerala secretariat
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: വികസനപ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾക്കായി സംസ്‌ഥാനം 2,000 കോടി രൂപ കടമെടുക്കുന്നു. ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച കടപ്പത്രം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.

    ഇതിനായുള്ള ലേലം നവംബർ നാലിന്‌ റിസർവ് ബാങ്കിന്റെ മുംബൈ ഫോർട്ട് ഓഫിസിൽ ഇ-കുബേർ സംവിധാനം വഴി നടക്കും.

    ലേലം സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനവും (നമ്പർ: എസ്.എസ്-1/347/2025-ഫിൻ. തീയതി 30.10.2025) വിശദാംശങ്ങളും www.finance.kerala.gov.in ൽ ഉണ്ട്‌.

