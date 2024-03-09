Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    date_range 9 March 2024 4:25 PM GMT
    മാസപ്പിറവി അറിയിക്കണം

    മാസപ്പിറവി അറിയിക്കണം
    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്​: ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച സൂ​ര്യ​ൻ അ​സ്ത​മി​ച്ച്​ എ​ട്ടു​മി​നി​റ്റ്​ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ശേ​ഷം ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ അ​സ്ത​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി കാ​ണാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ക​ണ്ടാ​ൽ വി​വ​രം 9447885187, 0495 2722801 ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും​ കേ​ര​ള ഹി​ലാ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ എം. ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ മ​ദ​നി അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:kerala hilal committee
    News Summary - kerala hilal committee notice
