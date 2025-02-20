Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Feb 2025 5:16 PM IST
20 Feb 2025 5:16 PM IST
ക്ഷേമ പെൻഷൻ ഒരു ഗഡുകൂടി അനുവദിച്ച് സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ
News Summary - Kerala government has sanctioned one more installment of welfare pension
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സാമൂഹ്യ സുരക്ഷ, ക്ഷേമനിധി പെൻഷൻ ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ഒരു ഗഡു പെൻഷൻ കൂടി സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ അനുവദിച്ചു. ഇതിനായി 812 കോടി അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ അറിയിച്ചു.
62 ലക്ഷത്തോളം പേർക്കാണ് 1,600 രൂപ വീതം ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. അടുത്ത ആഴ്ചയിൽ ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് പെൻഷൻ ലഭിച്ചു തുടങ്ങും.
26.62 ലക്ഷം പേരുടെ ബാങ്ക് അക്കൗണ്ടിൽ തുക എത്തും. മറ്റുള്ളവർക്ക് സഹകരണ ബാങ്കുകൾ വഴി വീട്ടിലെത്തി പെൻഷൻ കൈമാറും.
