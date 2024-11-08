തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക്‌ 211 കോടി കൂടി അനുവദിച്ച് സർക്കാർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
8 Nov 2024
8 Nov 2024
തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് 211 കോടി കൂടി അനുവദിച്ച് സർക്കാർtext_fields
News Summary - Kerala Government has allocated 211 crores to the local self-governing bodies
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ത്രിതല പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്കും നഗരസഭകൾക്കുമായി 211 കോടി രൂപ കൂടി സർക്കാർ സഹായം അനുവദിച്ചതായി ധനമന്ത്രി കെ.എൻ ബാലഗോപാൽ. ജനറൽ പർപ്പസ് ഫണ്ട് (പൊതുആവശ്യ ഫണ്ട്) തുകയാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്.
ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 150 കോടി ലഭിക്കും. ജില്ല പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് ഏഴു കോടിയും ബ്ലോക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്തുകൾക്ക് 10 കോടിയും അനുവദിച്ചു. മുൻസിപ്പാലിറ്റികൾക്ക് 26 കോടിയും കോർപറേഷനുകൾക്ക് 18 കോടിയും വകയിരുത്തി.
ഈ സാമ്പത്തിക വർഷം ഇതുവരെ 6,250 കോടി രുപയാണ് തദ്ദേശ സ്വയംഭരണ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് സർക്കാർ കൈമാറിയതെന്ന് ധനകാര്യ മന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
