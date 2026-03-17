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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകേരള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 March 2026 10:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2026 10:28 PM IST

    കേരള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

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    കേരള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു
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    തൊടുപുഴ: നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ മത്സരിക്കുന്ന സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ കേരള കോൺഗ്രസ് (ജോസഫ്) പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. പാർട്ടി ചെയർമാൻ പി.ജെ. ജോസഫാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്.

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    • കോതമംഗലം-ഷിബു തെക്കുംപുറം
    • തിരുവല്ല-വർഗീസ് മാമ്മൻ
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    • ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട-തോമസ് ഉണ്ണിയാടൻ
    • കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് -ഷൈജി ഓട്ടപ്പള്ളിയിൽ -എന്നിവരാണ് സ്ഥാനാർഥികൾ.
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