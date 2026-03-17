കേരള കോൺഗ്രസ്‌ സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 17 March 2026 10:28 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 March 2026 10:28 PM IST
കേരള കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Kerala Congress candidates announced
തൊടുപുഴ: നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ മത്സരിക്കുന്ന സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ കേരള കോൺഗ്രസ് (ജോസഫ്) പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. പാർട്ടി ചെയർമാൻ പി.ജെ. ജോസഫാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപനം നടത്തിയത്.
- തൊടുപുഴ-അപു ജോസഫ്
- കോതമംഗലം-ഷിബു തെക്കുംപുറം
- തിരുവല്ല-വർഗീസ് മാമ്മൻ
- കുട്ടനാട്-റെജി ചെറിയാൻ
- കടുത്തുരുത്തി- മോൻസ് ജോസഫ്
- ചങ്ങനാശ്ശേരി- വിനു ജോബ്
- ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട-തോമസ് ഉണ്ണിയാടൻ
- കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് -ഷൈജി ഓട്ടപ്പള്ളിയിൽ -എന്നിവരാണ് സ്ഥാനാർഥികൾ.
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