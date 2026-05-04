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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആഹ്ലാദ പ്രകടനത്തിനിടെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2026 10:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2026 10:22 PM IST

    ആഹ്ലാദ പ്രകടനത്തിനിടെ കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ മരിച്ചു

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    ആഹ്ലാദ പ്രകടനത്തിനിടെ കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ മരിച്ചു
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    ഇരിട്ടി: ​ആഹ്ലാദ പ്രകടനത്തിനിടെ കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകൻ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. കീഴ്പ്പള്ളി ടൗണിലെ മത്സ്യ കച്ചവടക്കാരൻ കോഴിയോടെ കാപ്പാടൻ കുഞ്ഞമ്മദ് (53) ആണു മരിച്ചത്.

    പേരാവൂർ മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർഥി കെ.പി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റ് സണ്ണി ജോസഫിന്റെ വിജയത്തിൽ ആഹ്ലാദം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ച് നടന്ന ആഘോഷത്തിനിടെയാണ് സംഭവം. കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഉടൻ കീഴ്പ്പള്ളിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ക്ലിനിക്കിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.

    ഭാര്യ: സുബൈദ. മക്കൾ: അഫ്സൽ, അഫ്‌സീല, നജ ഫാത്തിമ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഇബ്രാഹിം, യൂസഫ്, സൈനബ, അഷ്റഫ്. ഖബറടക്കം നാളെ 10 ന് പുതിയങ്ങാടി മഖാമിൽ.

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