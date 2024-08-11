Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകരാട്ടെ മാസ്റ്റർ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 3:52 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Aug 2024 3:52 PM GMT

    കരാട്ടെ മാസ്റ്റർ കാറിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കരാട്ടെ മാസ്റ്റർ കാറിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി: പരിശീലന കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് പോക​വേ കാറിടിച്ച് കരാട്ടെ പരിശീലകൻ മരിച്ചു. ഉപ്പിണിപ്പുറത്തെ പ്രസാദ് കോട്ടത്തറ(48)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ചിറമംഗലം ടർഫിനു സമീപമായിരുന്നു അപകടം. വെച്ച് വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. പൂര പുഴയിലെ പരിശീലന കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് ​പോകവേ കാർ ഇടിടക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനാവില്ല.

    പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ രാമൻ. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ചിന്ന. ഭാര്യ: സുബിത. മക്കൾ: ശ്രീകാന്ത്, ശ്രീശാന്ത്, ശ്രീദർശ്. പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി നഗരസഭ മുൻ കൗൺസിലറായ ഹരിദാസൻ സഹോദരനാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident DeathKarate Masteraccident
    News Summary - karate master dies in car accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick