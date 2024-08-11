കരാട്ടെ മാസ്റ്റർ കാറിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 Aug 2024 3:52 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Aug 2024 3:52 PM GMT
കരാട്ടെ മാസ്റ്റർ കാറിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - karate master dies in car accident
പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി: പരിശീലന കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് പോകവേ കാറിടിച്ച് കരാട്ടെ പരിശീലകൻ മരിച്ചു. ഉപ്പിണിപ്പുറത്തെ പ്രസാദ് കോട്ടത്തറ(48)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ചിറമംഗലം ടർഫിനു സമീപമായിരുന്നു അപകടം. വെച്ച് വാഹനമിടിച്ച് മരിച്ചു. പൂര പുഴയിലെ പരിശീലന കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്ക് പോകവേ കാർ ഇടിടക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനാവില്ല.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ രാമൻ. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ചിന്ന. ഭാര്യ: സുബിത. മക്കൾ: ശ്രീകാന്ത്, ശ്രീശാന്ത്, ശ്രീദർശ്. പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി നഗരസഭ മുൻ കൗൺസിലറായ ഹരിദാസൻ സഹോദരനാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story