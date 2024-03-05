Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    5 March 2024 12:09 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 March 2024 12:09 PM GMT

    കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ പാന്‍റിലെ ചരട് കഴുത്തിൽ കുരുങ്ങി വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു

    ബിലാൽ
    ബിലാൽ

    ഇരിണാവ് (കണ്ണൂർ): കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ പാന്‍റിലെ ചരട് അബദ്ധത്തിൽ കഴുത്തിൽ കുരുങ്ങി പത്ത് വയസുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ഇരിണാവ് ഹിന്ദു എ.എൽ.പി സ്കൂളിലെ നാലാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥി ബിലാൽ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പുത്തരിപ്പുറത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന കെ.വി. ജലീൽ - ആയിഷ ദമ്പതികളുടെ ഏക മകനാണ്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം. ചരട് കുരുങ്ങി അവശനിലയിലായ കുട്ടിയെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ കണ്ണൂരിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    X