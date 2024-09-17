വിമാനത്തിൽ സിഗരറ്റ് വലിച്ച കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 4:35 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Sep 2024 4:35 PM GMT
വിമാനത്തിൽ സിഗരറ്റ് വലിച്ച കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Kannur native arrested for smoking cigarette on plane
നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി: വിമാനത്തിനകത്ത് പുകവലിച്ച യാത്രക്കാരൻ നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ പിടിയിൽ. ദമ്മാമിൽനിന്നുള്ള ഇൻഡിഗോ വിമാനത്തിലെ യാത്രക്കാരനായ കണ്ണൂർ പാനൂർ സ്വദേശി മുബാറക് സുലൈമാനാണ് സിഗരറ്റ് വലിച്ചത്.
പൈലറ്റിന്റെ പരാതിയിലാണ് നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
