Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 4:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 4:35 PM GMT

    വിമാനത്തിൽ സിഗരറ്റ് വലിച്ച കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    nedumbassery airport 908
    നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി: വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്ത് പു​ക​വ​ലി​ച്ച യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി​യി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ പാ​നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ബാ​റ​ക് സു​ലൈ​മാ​നാ​ണ്​ സി​ഗ​ര​റ്റ് വ​ലി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പൈ​ല​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ്​ നെ​ടു​മ്പാ​ശ്ശേ​രി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    smokingFlight Passenger
    News Summary - Kannur native arrested for smoking cigarette on plane
