കൽപാത്തി രഥോത്സവത്തിന് കൊടിയേറി

8 Nov 2025 10:13 PM IST
8 Nov 2025 10:13 PM IST
കൽപാത്തി രഥോത്സവത്തിന് കൊടിയേറിtext_fields
News Summary - kalpathy ratholsavam begins
പാലക്കാട്: കൽപാത്തിയിൽ ഇനി രഥോത്സവത്തിന്റെ ഭക്തിസാന്ദ്രനാളുകൾ. ശനിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 11.15നും 11.30നും മധ്യേയായിരുന്നു ആദ്യ കൊടിയേറ്റം നടന്നത്. തുടർന്ന് പുതിയ കൽപാത്തി മന്തക്കര മഹാഗണപതി ക്ഷേത്രം, പഴയ കൽപാത്തി ലക്ഷ്മി നാരായണ പെരുമാൾ ക്ഷേത്രം, ചാത്തപ്പുരം പ്രസന്ന മഹാഗണപതി ക്ഷേത്രം എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലും കൊടിയേറി. ഈ മാസം 14, 15, 16 തീയതികളിലാണ് രഥോത്സവം.
