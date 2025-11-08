Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 10:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 10:13 PM IST

    കൽപാത്തി രഥോത്സവത്തിന് കൊടിയേറി

    കൽപാത്തി രഥോത്സവത്തിന് കൊടിയേറി
    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്: ക​ൽ​പാ​ത്തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​നി ര​ഥോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭ​ക്തി​സാ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ളു​ക​ൾ. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11.15നും 11.30​നും മ​ധ്യേ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ദ്യ കൊ​ടി​യേ​റ്റം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പു​തി​യ ക​ൽ​പാ​ത്തി മ​ന്ത​ക്ക​ര മ​ഹാ​ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം, പ​ഴ​യ ക​ൽ​പാ​ത്തി ല​ക്ഷ്‌​മി നാ​രാ​യ​ണ പെ​രു​മാ​ൾ ക്ഷേ​ത്രം, ചാ​ത്ത​പ്പു​രം പ്ര​സ​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​ഗ​ണ​പ​തി ക്ഷേ​ത്രം എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും കൊ​ടി​യേ​റി. ഈ ​മാ​സം 14, 15, 16 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ഥോ​ത്സ​വം.

    TAGS:Kalpathy Ratholsavam
    News Summary - kalpathy ratholsavam begins
