കണ്ണൂരിൽ കളരി പഠിക്കാനെത്തിയ വിദേശ വനിതയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം; കളരി ഗുരു അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 11 July 2024 2:35 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 July 2024 2:42 PM GMT
കണ്ണൂരിൽ കളരി പഠിക്കാനെത്തിയ വിദേശ വനിതയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം; കളരി ഗുരു അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Kalari Guru arrested for sexually harassing foreign woman
കണ്ണൂർ: നഗരത്തിൽ കളരി പരിശീലനത്തിന്റെ മറവിൽ അമേരിക്കൻ വനിതയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെന്ന പരാതിയിൽ കളരി ഗുരു അറസ്റ്റിൽ. കളരി പരിശീലകനായ തോട്ടട കാഞ്ഞിര സ്വദേശി സുജിത്ത് ഗുരുക്കളെ (53) ആണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.
കണ്ണൂർ ടൗൺ ഇൻസ്പെക്ടർ ശ്രീജിത്ത് കോടേരിയാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം നവംബർ മുതൽ വിവിധ സമയങ്ങളിൽ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെന്നാണ് 42കാരിയുടെ പരാതി. കൊൽക്കത്തയിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ പൗരത്വമുള്ള വിദേശവനിതയാണ് പരാതിക്കാരി.
