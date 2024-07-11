Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകണ്ണൂരിൽ കളരി...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2024 2:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2024 2:42 PM GMT

    കണ്ണൂരിൽ കളരി പഠിക്കാനെത്തിയ വിദേശ വനിതയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം; കളരി ഗുരു അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കണ്ണൂരിൽ കളരി പഠിക്കാനെത്തിയ വിദേശ വനിതയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം; കളരി ഗുരു അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel

    കണ്ണൂർ: നഗരത്തിൽ കളരി പരിശീലനത്തിന്റെ മറവിൽ അമേരിക്കൻ വനിതയെ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെന്ന പരാതിയിൽ കളരി ഗുരു അറസ്റ്റിൽ. കളരി പരിശീലകനായ തോട്ടട കാഞ്ഞിര സ്വദേശി സുജിത്ത് ഗുരുക്കളെ (53) ആണ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    കണ്ണൂർ ടൗൺ ഇൻസ്​പെക്ടർ ശ്രീജിത്ത് കോടേരിയാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം നവംബർ മുതൽ വിവിധ സമയങ്ങളിൽ പീഡിപ്പിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചെന്നാണ് 42കാരിയു​ടെ പരാതി. കൊൽക്കത്തയിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ പൗരത്വമുള്ള വിദേശവനിതയാണ് പരാതിക്കാരി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kalariForeign womanRape Case
    News Summary - Kalari Guru arrested for sexually harassing foreign woman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick