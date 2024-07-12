Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 12 July 2024 4:27 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 July 2024 4:28 PM GMT

    കലാമണ്ഡലം കാന്റീനിൽ ഇനി മാംസാഹാരവും

    കലാമണ്ഡലം കാന്റീനിൽ ഇനി മാംസാഹാരവും
    ചെ​റു​തു​രു​ത്തി: ക​ലാ​മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു ത​വ​ണ മാം​സാ​ഹാ​രം വി​ള​മ്പും. കാ​ന്റീ​ൻ മെ​നു​വി​ൽ മാം​സാ​ഹാ​രം ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന​ത് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​നാ​ളാ​യു​ള്ള ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ചി​ക്ക​ൻ ബി​രി​യാ​ണി ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും ഇ​ത് ക​ഴി​ച്ച​താ​യി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രാ​ർ ഡോ. ​പി. രാ​ജേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. 1930ൽ ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യ ക​ലാ​മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ മാം​സാ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തി​നെ​തി​രെ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:canteenKalamandalam
    News Summary - Kalamandalam canteen now also serves meat
