Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    28 March 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    28 March 2025 9:13 AM IST

    കലാഭവൻ മണിയുടെ സഹോദരി അമ്മിണി നിര്യാതയായി

    Kalabhavan Manis sister Ammini
    ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട: വെള്ളാങ്ങല്ലൂർ പഞ്ചായത്ത് വെള്ളക്കാട്ട് ആനക്കച്ചിറ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ രാമൻകുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ അമ്മിണി (77) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ പ്രശസ്ത നടൻ കലാഭവൻ മണിയും കേരള കലാമണ്ഡലം അസി. പ്രഫസർ ആർ.എൽ.വി. രാമകൃഷ്ണനും സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്. മക്കൾ: ബേബി, ഗീത, ഹരി. മരുമക്കൾ: സുബ്രൻ, ബാബു, സ്മിത.

    TAGS:kalabhavan maniAmminiObituary News
    News Summary - Kalabhavan Mani's sister Ammini passes away
