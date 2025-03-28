കലാഭവൻ മണിയുടെ സഹോദരി അമ്മിണി നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 March 2025 9:13 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 March 2025 9:13 AM IST
കലാഭവൻ മണിയുടെ സഹോദരി അമ്മിണി നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Kalabhavan Mani's sister Ammini passes away
ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട: വെള്ളാങ്ങല്ലൂർ പഞ്ചായത്ത് വെള്ളക്കാട്ട് ആനക്കച്ചിറ വീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ രാമൻകുട്ടിയുടെ ഭാര്യ അമ്മിണി (77) നിര്യാതയായി. പരേതനായ പ്രശസ്ത നടൻ കലാഭവൻ മണിയും കേരള കലാമണ്ഡലം അസി. പ്രഫസർ ആർ.എൽ.വി. രാമകൃഷ്ണനും സഹോദരങ്ങളാണ്. മക്കൾ: ബേബി, ഗീത, ഹരി. മരുമക്കൾ: സുബ്രൻ, ബാബു, സ്മിത.
