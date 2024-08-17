Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 5:55 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 5:55 PM GMT

    കാഫിർ പ്രചാരണം ഇടതുപക്ഷ രീതിയല്ല -മന്ത്രി റിയാസ്

    Minister Riyas
    cancel

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്: കാ​ഫി​ർ സ്ക്രീ​ൻ​ഷോ​ട്ട് വി​വാ​ദം പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ലു​ള്ള​താ​ണെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് ശ​രി​യ​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രി പി.​എ. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റി​യാ​സ്. മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തോ​ട് പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നി​ല​പാ​ട് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​ണ്. ഇ​ട​തു​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ രീ​തി​യ​ല്ല ഇ​ത്ത​രം പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​തി​ൽ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​ന്ത്രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Minister Riyaskafir screenshot
