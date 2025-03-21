Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 21 March 2025 9:50 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 March 2025 9:50 PM IST

    കെ-ടെറ്റ് യോഗ്യത; സർക്കുലർ കർശനമായും പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് നിർദേശം

    കെ-ടെറ്റ് യോഗ്യത; സർക്കുലർ കർശനമായും പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് നിർദേശം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ എയ്ഡഡ് സ്ക്കൂളുകളിൽ നിശ്ചിത വിഭാഗം കെ-ടെറ്റ് യോഗ്യത ഇല്ലാതെ അധ്യാപക നിയമനവും സ്ഥാനക്കയറ്റവും നൽകുന്ന പ്രവണത നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്നതിനായി പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച സർക്കുലർ കർശനമായും പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഡയറക്ടർ നിർദേശിച്ചു.

    2012-13 മുതൽ 2019-20 അധ്യയന വർഷം വരെ കെ-ടെറ്റ് യോഗ്യതയില്ലാതെ സേവനത്തിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചവർക്ക് സർക്കാർ ഉത്തരവ് പ്രകാരമുള്ള ഇളവ് നിലവിലുണ്ട്. സർക്കുലർ http://education.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    TAGS:school teacherK-TET Exam
    News Summary - K-TET eligibility; Circular should be strictly followed, advises
