ലൈഫിൽ പട്ടികവർഗക്കാർക്ക് അരലക്ഷത്തിലധികം വീട് അനുവദിച്ചുവെന്ന് കെ.രാധാകൃഷണൻ

Posted Ondate_range 14 Feb 2024 9:02 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Feb 2024 9:02 AM GMT
ലൈഫിൽ പട്ടികവർഗക്കാർക്ക് അരലക്ഷത്തിലധികം വീട് അനുവദിച്ചുവെന്ന് കെ.രാധാകൃഷണൻtext_fields
News Summary - K. Radhakrishnan said that more than half a lakh houses have been allotted to Scheduled Tribes in Life
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ലൈഫ് മിഷൻ പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി നാളിതുവരെ പട്ടികവർഗക്കാർക്ക് 50,410 വീടുകൾ അനുവദിച്ചുവെന്ന് കെ.രാധാകൃഷണൻ നിയമസഭയെ അറിയിച്ചു. വയനാട്ടിലാണ് ഏറ്റവുമധികം വീട് അനുവദിച്ചത്. ആകെ 14736 വീടുകളാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്. ഏറ്റവും കുറവ് വൂടി നൽകിയത് ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ലായിലാണ്. അവിടം 270 വീടുകളാണ് അനുവദിച്ചത്.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം-2191, കൊല്ലം-741, പത്തനംതിട്ട- 609, കോട്ടയം-652, ഇടുക്കി-6563, എറണാകുളം-842, തൃശൂർ-382, പാലക്കാട് -6545, മലപ്പുറം-5009, കോഴിക്കോട്-1296, കണ്ണൂർ-3872, കാസർഗോഡ്- 6702 എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് വിവിധ ജില്ലകളിൽ വീട് അനുവദിച്ചതെന്നും മന്ത്രി ഐ.സി ബാലകൃഷ്ണന് നിയമസഭയിൽ മറുപടി നൽകി.
