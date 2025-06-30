Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 10:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jun 2025 10:18 PM IST

    ജൂണിലെ റേഷൻ ജൂലൈ രണ്ടു വരെ വിതരണം നീട്ടി

    ration shop
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ജൂ​ണ്‍ മാ​സ​ത്തെ റേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ത​ര​ണം ജൂ​ലൈ ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. ജൂ​ലൈ മൂ​ന്നി​ന് തീ​യ​തി മാ​സാ​ന്ത്യ ക​ണ​ക്കെ​ടു​പ്പു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ നാ​ലു മു​ത​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ജൂ​ലൈ​യി​ലെ റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ വി​ത​ര​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക.

    ജൂ​ണ്‍ മാ​സ​ത്തെ റേ​ഷ​ന്‍ വി​ഹി​തം കൈ​പ്പ​റ്റാ​നു​ള്ള എ​ല്ലാ കാ​ര്‍ഡു​ട​മ​ക​ളും ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ഹി​തം ജൂ​ലൈ ര​ണ്ടി​ന​കം കൈ​പ്പ​റ്റ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ജി.​ആ​ർ. അ​നി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:rationshopRation RiceCivil Supplies Dept
