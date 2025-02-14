Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 12:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2025 12:02 AM IST

    മേതിൽ രാധാകൃഷ്‌ണന്റെ മകൾ ജൂൺ കെ. മേതിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

    മേതിൽ രാധാകൃഷ്‌ണന്റെ മകൾ ജൂൺ കെ. മേതിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സാഹിത്യകാരൻ മേതിൽ രാധാകൃഷ്‌ണന്റെ മകൾ ജൂണ്‍ കെ. മേതിൽ (47) നിര്യാതയായി. അര്‍ബുദബാധിതയായി ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. ജഗതി ഈശ്വര വിലാസം റോഡ് കാര്‍മല്‍ സ്‌കൂളിന് സമീപം അത്സാസ് സ്പ്രിങ് ഫീല്ഡ് 9- ബിയിൽ മേതിൽ രാധാകൃഷ്‌ണനൊപ്പമായിരുന്നു താമസം.

    അവിവാഹിതയാണ്‌. മാതാവ്: പ്രഭ. സഹോദരൻ: ജൂലിയൻ. സംസ്‌കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് ഒന്നിന് തൈക്കാട് ശാന്തികവാടത്തില്‍.

    News Summary - june k maythil daughter of maythil radhakrishnan passed away
