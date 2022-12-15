പിഞ്ചുകുട്ടികളുമായി കിണറ്റിൽ ചാടി; പിതാവ് മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 Dec 2022 3:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2022-12-15T09:29:54+05:30
പിഞ്ചുകുട്ടികളുമായി കിണറ്റിൽ ചാടി; പിതാവ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Jumped into a well with toddlers; Father died
തൃശൂര്: തൃശൂര് കയ്പമംഗലത്ത് പിഞ്ചു കുട്ടികളുമായി കിണറ്റിൽ ചാടിയ പിതാവ് മരിച്ചു. മൂന്നു പീടിക സ്വദേശി ഷിഹാബാണ് മരിച്ചത്. രണ്ടര വയസും നാലര വയസുമുള്ള കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളുമായാണ് കിണറ്റിൽ ചാടിയത്. കുട്ടികളെ ബന്ധുക്കൾ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി.
