Posted Ondate_range 22 Jun 2024 2:33 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 Jun 2024 2:51 PM GMT
മിൽമയിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച അര്ധരാത്രി മുതൽ ട്രേഡ് യൂനിയനുകളുടെ സംയുക്ത സമരംtext_fields
News Summary - Joint strike of trade unions from Monday midnight in Milma
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മിൽമയിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച (ജൂൺ 24) 12 രാത്രി മുതൽ സമരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് സംയുക്ത ട്രേഡ് യൂനിയൻ. ശമ്പള പരിഷ്കരണം നടപ്പാക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് സി.ഐ.ടി.യു, എ.ഐ.ടി.യു.സി, ഐ.എൻ.ടി.യു.സി സംഘടനകൾ സംയുക്തമായാണ് സമരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
ഈ വിഷയത്തിൽ യൂനിയനുകൾ മിൽമ മാനേജ്മെൻറിന് നോട്ടീസ് നൽകി രണ്ടാഴ്ച കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടും ഡയറക്ടർ ബോർഡ് ചർച്ചക്ക് വിളിച്ചില്ലന്നാണ് ട്രേഡ് യൂനിയൻ നേതാക്കൾ ആരോപിക്കുന്നത്.
