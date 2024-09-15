Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 6:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 7:05 AM GMT

    ജനയുഗം തിരുവനന്തപുരം ബ്യൂറോ ചീഫ് പി.എസ്. രശ്മി അന്തരിച്ചു

    ജനയുഗം തിരുവനന്തപുരം ബ്യൂറോ ചീഫ് പി.എസ്. രശ്മി അന്തരിച്ചു
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തക പി.എസ്. രശ്മി അന്തരിച്ചു. ജനയുഗം പത്രത്തിന്റെ തിരുവനന്തപുരം ബ്യൂറോ ചീഫ് ആയിരുന്നു. ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ടയിലെ വീട്ടിൽവെച്ചായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. സംസ്കാരം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നിന് ഈരാറ്റുപേട്ടയിലെ വീട്ടുവളപ്പിൽ.

    ഭർത്താവ്: ദീപപ്രസാദ് പാറപ്രം (ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫർ, ടൈംസ് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ, തിരുവനന്തപുരം).

    TAGS:PS Rashmi passed away
    News Summary - Janayuga Thiruvananthapuram Bureau Chief PS Rashmi passed away
