Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 6:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Feb 2024 6:18 AM GMT

    ലീഗ് സ്ഥാനാർഥികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു: സീറ്റ് വെച്ചുമാറി ഇ.ടിയും സമദാനിയും

    രാമനാഥപുരത്ത് നവാസ് ഗനി
    മലപ്പുറം: മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗി​ന്റെ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് സാ​ദി​ഖ​ലി ശിഹാബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. മലപ്പുറത്ത് ഇ.ടി മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീറും പൊന്നാനിയിൽ അബ്ദുസ്സമദ് സമദാനിയുമാണ് മത്സരിക്കുക. തമിഴ്നാട് രാമനാഥപുരത്ത് നവാസ് ഗനി ഡി.എം.​കെ പിന്തുണയോടെ മത്സരിക്കും.

    ജൂ​ണി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട രാ​ജ്യ​സ​ഭ സീ​റ്റി​ൽ ആ​രാ​യി​രി​ക്കും മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന കാര്യം പിന്നീട് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുമെന്നും സാ​ദി​ഖ​ലി ശിഹാബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:IUMLET Muhammed Basheerlok sabha elections 2024MP Abdussamad Samadani
    News Summary - IUML candidates for loksabha elections 2024
