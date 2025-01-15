Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 1:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 1:10 PM IST

    കൊട്ടിയൂർ മലയോര ഹൈവേയിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് ചത്തത് കടുവക്കുഞ്ഞെന്ന് സംശയം..!

    കൊട്ടിയൂർ മലയോര ഹൈവേയിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് ചത്തത് കടുവക്കുഞ്ഞെന്ന് സംശയം..!
    കേളകം: മലയോര ഹൈവേയിലെ കൊട്ടിയൂർ കണ്ടപ്പനത്തിന് സമീപം തീപ്പൊരി കുന്നിൽ വാഹനമിടിച്ച് ചത്തത് കടുവ കുഞ്ഞെന്ന് സംശയം. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ജഡം വനപാലകർ നീക്കം ചെയ്തെങ്കിലും എത് ജീവിയാണെന്ന് വെളിപ്പെടുത്തിയില്ല.

    രൂപ സാദൃശ്യം കൊണ്ട് ജഡം കടുവ കുഞ്ഞിന്റെത് തന്നെയാണ് നിഗമനത്തിലാണ് നാട്ടുകാർ.

    TAGS:TigerRoad AccidentKottiyoor highway
    News Summary - It is suspected that it was a tiger cub that died after being hit by a vehicle on the Kotiyur hilly highway..!
