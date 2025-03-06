Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    6 March 2025 7:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    6 March 2025 9:03 AM IST

    തൃശൂർ റെയിൽവെ ട്രാക്കിൽ തൂൺ കയറ്റിവെച്ചു: വൻ അപകടം ഒഴിവായി

    ആർ.പി.എഫ് അട്ടിമറി സാധ്യത അന്വേഷിക്കുന്നു
    തൃശൂർ റെയിൽവെ ട്രാക്കിൽ തൂൺ കയറ്റിവെച്ചു: വൻ അപകടം ഒഴിവായി
    തൃശൂർ: തൃശൂരിൽ റെയിൽവെ ട്രാക്കിൽ അട്ടിമറി ശ്രമം. റെയിൽവെ സ്റ്റേഷന് സമീപം ട്രാക്കിൽ തടികൊണ്ടുള്ള തൂണ് കയറ്റി വെച്ചു. ചരക്ക് ട്രെയിൻ തൂണ് തട്ടിത്തെറിപ്പിച്ചു. റെയില്‍വെ സ്റ്റേഷനില്‍നിന്ന് 100 അകലെ എറണാകുളം ഭാഗത്തേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ട്രാക്കിലാണ് തൂണ്‍ കയറ്റി വെച്ചത്.

    ഇന്ന് പുലർച്ചെ 4.45 നാണ് ചരക്ക് ട്രെയിന്‍റെ ലോക്കോ പൈലറ്റാണ് മരത്തടിയില്‍ ട്രെയിന്‍ കയറിയെന്ന രീതിയില്‍ വിവരം റെയില്‍വെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ അറിയിച്ചത്. എന്നാല്‍ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് മരക്കഷണത്തിലാണ് ട്രെയിന്‍ കയറിയിറങ്ങിയതെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഇവിടെ സി.സി.ടി.വി ഇല്ല. സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ച് പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    TAGS:Thrissur railway station
