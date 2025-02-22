Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 11:34 PM IST
    date_range 22 Feb 2025 11:34 PM IST

    ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ് കേരള: ഹൈലൈറ്റ് ഗ്രൂപ് നിക്ഷേപം 10,000 കോടി

    ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ് കേരള: ഹൈലൈറ്റ് ഗ്രൂപ് നിക്ഷേപം 10,000 കോടി
    അ​ജി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്

    കൊ​ച്ചി: അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ഹൈ​ലൈ​റ്റ് ഗ്രൂ​പ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് 10,000 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ നി​ക്ഷേ​പം ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന്​ ക​മ്പ​നി സാ​ര​ഥി​ക​ൾ. ഇ​തി​ലൂ​ടെ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 70,000 തൊ​ഴി​ല​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കും.

    ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​പ​ത്രം വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി. ​രാ​ജീ​വി​ന് ഹൈ​ലൈ​റ്റ് ഗ്രൂ​പ് സി.​ഇ.​ഒ അ​ജി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കൈ​മാ​റി. ല​ക്ഷ്വ​റി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റാ​ലി​റ്റി, ഐ.​ടി പാ​ർ​ക്ക്, വേ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രേ​ഡ് സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ, ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് കെ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ട​ർ, ഷോ​പ്പി​ങ് മാ​ളു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ​യു​ള്ള പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:HiLITE GroupInvest Kerala Global Summit
    News Summary - Invest Kerala Global Summit - HiLITE Group to invest 10000 crore
