ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ് കേരള: ഹൈലൈറ്റ് ഗ്രൂപ് നിക്ഷേപം 10,000 കോടി

Posted Ondate_range 22 Feb 2025 11:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Feb 2025 11:34 PM IST
ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ് കേരള: ഹൈലൈറ്റ് ഗ്രൂപ് നിക്ഷേപം 10,000 കോടിtext_fields
News Summary - Invest Kerala Global Summit - HiLITE Group to invest 10000 crore
കൊച്ചി: അഞ്ചുവർഷത്തിനുള്ളിൽ ഹൈലൈറ്റ് ഗ്രൂപ് സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 10,000 കോടി രൂപയുടെ നിക്ഷേപം നടത്തുമെന്ന് കമ്പനി സാരഥികൾ. ഇതിലൂടെ കേരളത്തിൽ ഏകദേശം 70,000 തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങൾ സൃഷ്ടിക്കും.
ഇതുസംബന്ധിച്ച താൽപര്യപത്രം വ്യവസായമന്ത്രി പി. രാജീവിന് ഹൈലൈറ്റ് ഗ്രൂപ് സി.ഇ.ഒ അജിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് കൈമാറി. ലക്ഷ്വറി ഹോസ്പിറ്റാലിറ്റി, ഐ.ടി പാർക്ക്, വേൾഡ് ട്രേഡ് സെന്റർ, ഹെൽത്ത് കെയർ സെക്ടർ, ഷോപ്പിങ് മാളുകൾ എന്നിങ്ങനെയുള്ള പദ്ധതികളാണ് നടപ്പാക്കാൻ ഉദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്.
