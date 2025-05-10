Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2025 5:26 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2025 5:26 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യ-പാക്കിസ്ഥാൻ സംഘർഷം: കേരളത്തിലെ കൺട്രോൾ റൂമിന്റെ മെയിൽ ഐ.ഡി. യിൽ മാറ്റം

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഇന്ത്യ-പാക്കിസ്ഥാൻ സംഘർഷത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ, സംഘർഷമേഖലയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയവർക്ക് സഹായം എത്തിക്കുന്നതിനായി കേരള സർക്കാർ ഗവ. സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ് കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന കൺട്രോൾ റൂമിന്റെ മെയിൽ ഐ.ഡി.യിൽ മാറ്റം. പുതിയ ഇ-മെയിൽ ഐഡി: cdmdkerala@kfon.in

    പഴയ മെയിൽ ഐ.ഡിക്ക് (cdmdkerala@keralagov.in)പകരം ഇനി മുതൽ പുതിയ മെയിൽ ഐ.ഡിയിലേക്കാണ് സന്ദേശങ്ങൾ അയക്കേണ്ടത്. സംഘർഷമേഖലയിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയവർക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ സഹായം ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനാണ് ഈ കൺട്രോൾ റൂം പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്.

    TAGS:control roomIndia-Pakistan Conflicts
