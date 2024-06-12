Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Jun 2024 6:25 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jun 2024 6:25 PM GMT
ലോക കേരള സഭയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടന സമ്മേളനവും സെമിനാറും അനുബന്ധ പരിപാടികളും ഒഴിവാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - inaugural conference, seminar and related programs of the Loka Kerala Sabha were canceled
കുവൈത്ത് തീപിടിത്ത ദുരന്തത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ലോക കേരള സഭയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടന സമ്മേളനവും സെമിനാറും അനുബന്ധ പരിപാടികളും ഒഴിവാക്കി. ജൂൺ 14 , 15 തീയ്യതികളിൽ ലോക കേരളസഭാ സമ്മേളനം നിശ്ചയിച്ച പ്രകാരം നടക്കും. ആഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾ ഉണ്ടാവില്ല.
