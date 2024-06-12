Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    12 Jun 2024 6:25 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 6:25 PM GMT

    ലോക കേരള സഭയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടന സമ്മേളനവും സെമിനാറും അനുബന്ധ പരിപാടികളും ഒഴിവാക്കി

    ലോക കേരള സഭയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടന സമ്മേളനവും സെമിനാറും അനുബന്ധ പരിപാടികളും ഒഴിവാക്കി
    കുവൈത്ത് തീപിടിത്ത ദുരന്തത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ലോക കേരള സഭയുടെ ഉദ്ഘാടന സമ്മേളനവും സെമിനാറും അനുബന്ധ പരിപാടികളും ഒഴിവാക്കി. ജൂൺ 14 , 15 തീയ്യതികളിൽ ലോക കേരളസഭാ സമ്മേളനം നിശ്ചയിച്ച പ്രകാരം നടക്കും. ആഘോഷ പരിപാടികൾ ഉണ്ടാവില്ല.

    Loka Kerala Sabha
    inaugural conference, seminar and related programs of the Loka Kerala Sabha were canceled
