നാമനിർദേശ പത്രികയിൽ നോട് ആപ്ലികബിൾ എന്നെഴുതി; ചോദ്യംചെയ്ത് യു.ഡി.എഫ്, തോമസ് ഐസകിനോട് വിശദീകരണം തേടി കലക്ടര്‍

5 April 2024 9:55 AM GMT
5 April 2024 9:55 AM GMT
നാമനിർദേശ പത്രികയിൽ നോട് ആപ്ലികബിൾ എന്നെഴുതി; ചോദ്യംചെയ്ത് യു.ഡി.എഫ്, തോമസ് ഐസകിനോട് വിശദീകരണം തേടി കലക്ടര്text_fields
News Summary - In the nomination paper, write Not Applicable; The collector questioned UDF and sought an explanation from Thomas Isaac
പത്തനംതിട്ട: ലോക്സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ പത്തനംതിട്ടയിലെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥികളായ തോമസ് ഐസക്കിനോടും ആന്റോ ആൻറണിയോടും സത്യവാങ്മൂലത്തിൽ കലക്ടര് വ്യക്തത തേടി. വിവാഹിതനാണോ എന്ന കോളത്തിൽ നോട്ട് ആപ്ലിക്കബിൾ എന്നാണ് തോമസ് ഐസക് എഴുതിയത്. ഇതിനെ യു.ഡി.എഫ് ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തതോടെയാണ് വിശദീകരണം തേടിയത്. ആന്റോ ആന്റണിയുടെ ഭാര്യയുടെ സ്വത്ത് വിവരങ്ങളിലാണ് വ്യക്തത വരുത്താൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടത്. അതേസമയം ഇരുവരുടെയും പത്രികകൾ അംഗീകരിച്ചു.
