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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightപെരുന്നാൾ ഖുതുബക്കിടെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2026 4:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2026 4:52 PM IST

    പെരുന്നാൾ ഖുതുബക്കിടെ ഇമാം കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ് മരിച്ചു

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    പെരുന്നാൾ ഖുതുബക്കിടെ ഇമാം കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ് മരിച്ചു
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    ഇമാം അബ്ദുൽശുക്കൂർ ഖാസിമി

    പാലക്കാട്: പെരുന്നാൾ ഖുതുബക്കിടെ ഇമാം കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീണ് മരിച്ചു. പാലക്കാട് ചെർപ്പുളശ്ശേരി ആറ്റാശ്ശേരി മസ്ജിദ് തആവുനിലെ ഇമാം അബ്ദുൽശുക്കൂർ ഖാസിമിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. പെരുന്നാൾ നമസ്ക്കാരത്തിന് ശേഷം ഉള്ള ഖുതുബക്കിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞ് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. തൊടുപുഴ സ്വദേശിയാണ്.

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