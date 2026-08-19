Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightലഹരിക്കെതിരെ ജാഥ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2026 11:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2026 11:57 AM IST

    ലഹരിക്കെതിരെ ജാഥ നടത്തിയ ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ നേതാവും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തൊടുപുഴ ബ്ലോക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്ത് എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയായിരുന്നു
    DYFI leader arrested MDMA
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ടി.എസ് ഷിയാസ്

    തൊടുപുഴ : ഇടുക്കി തൊടുപുഴയിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായിരുന്ന ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ നേതാവുൾപ്പെടെ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നാലുപേർ പിടിയിൽ. ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ. തെക്കുംഭാഗം മേഖല സെക്രട്ടറിയും ബ്ലോക്ക് കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവുമായ ടി.എസ് ഷിയാസ്, ആഷിക്, നിഹാൻ, ആർഷിദ് എന്നിവരാണ് തൊടുപുഴ പൊലീസിൻറെ പിടിയിലായത്. ഇവരിൽ നിന്നും 18.18 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയും 10 ഗ്രാം ഹൈബ്രിഡ് കഞ്ചാവും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. കഴിഞ്ഞ തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ തൊടുപുഴ ബ്ലോക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്തിലേക്ക് എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയായി മത്സരിച്ചയാളാണ് ടി.എസ് ഷിയാസ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DrugsThodupuzhaLDF CandidateMDMADYFI leader
    News Summary - DYFI Leader, Former LDF Candidate Arrested with MDMA in Idukki
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X