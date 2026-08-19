ലഹരിക്കെതിരെ ജാഥ നടത്തിയ ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ നേതാവും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി പിടിയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 19 Aug 2026 11:57 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Aug 2026 11:57 AM IST
ലഹരിക്കെതിരെ ജാഥ നടത്തിയ ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ നേതാവും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - DYFI Leader, Former LDF Candidate Arrested with MDMA in Idukki
തൊടുപുഴ : ഇടുക്കി തൊടുപുഴയിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായിരുന്ന ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ നേതാവുൾപ്പെടെ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നാലുപേർ പിടിയിൽ. ഡി.വൈ.എഫ്.ഐ. തെക്കുംഭാഗം മേഖല സെക്രട്ടറിയും ബ്ലോക്ക് കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവുമായ ടി.എസ് ഷിയാസ്, ആഷിക്, നിഹാൻ, ആർഷിദ് എന്നിവരാണ് തൊടുപുഴ പൊലീസിൻറെ പിടിയിലായത്. ഇവരിൽ നിന്നും 18.18 ഗ്രാം എം.ഡി.എം.എയും 10 ഗ്രാം ഹൈബ്രിഡ് കഞ്ചാവും പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. കഴിഞ്ഞ തദ്ദേശ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ തൊടുപുഴ ബ്ലോക്ക് പഞ്ചായത്തിലേക്ക് എൽ.ഡി.എഫ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയായി മത്സരിച്ചയാളാണ് ടി.എസ് ഷിയാസ്.
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