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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightഇടുക്കി ഡാമിലെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2026 10:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2026 10:13 PM IST

    ഇടുക്കി ഡാമിലെ ജലനിരപ്പ് താ​ഴ്ന്നു

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    ഇടുക്കി ഡാമിലെ ജലനിരപ്പ് താ​ഴ്ന്നു
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    ജ​ല​നി​ര​പ്പ് താ​ഴ്ന്ന ഇ​ടു​ക്കി അ​ണ​ക്കെ​ട്ട്. കു​ള​മാ​വി​ലെ ദൃ​ശ്യം

    മൂ​ല​മ​റ്റം: ഇ​ടു​ക്കി ഡാ​മി​ലെ ജ​ല​നി​ര​പ്പ് 47 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​യി താ​ഴ്ന്നു. 2350.78 അ​ടി​യാ​ണ് ജ​ല​നി​ര​പ്പ്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്ന് ശ​ത​മാ​നം ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ കു​റ​വാ​ണ്. മൂ​ല​മ​റ്റം വൈ​ദ്യു​തി നി​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​നം 7.5 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം യൂ​നി​റ്റാ​ണ്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ഡാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലെ​ല്ലാം​കൂ​ടി 47 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വെ​ള്ള​മാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്. ഇ​ത്ര​യും വെ​ള്ള​മു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് 1947.365 ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷം യൂ​നി​റ്റ് വൈ​ദ്യു​തി​യാ​ണ് ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക.

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