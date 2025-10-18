Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 11:09 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 11:09 AM IST

    കിടപ്പുരോഗിയായ ഭാര്യയെ ഭര്‍ത്താവ് കഴുത്തുഞെരിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

    representative image
    രമണി 

    Listen to this Article

    കോട്ടയം: കോട്ടയത്ത് കിടങ്ങൂരില്‍ കിടപ്പുരോഗിയായ ഭാര്യയെ ഭര്‍ത്താവ് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. കിടങ്ങൂര്‍ സൗത്ത് സ്വദേശി രമണി (70)യെയാണ് ഭര്‍ത്താവ് സോമൻ കഴുത്തുഞെരിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    അര്‍ധരാത്രിയാണ് സംഭവം. മേസ്തിരിപ്പണിക്കാരനായ സോമനെ കിടങ്ങൂർ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.

