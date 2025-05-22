Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightകുട്ടനാട്ടിൽ ഭർത്താവ്...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2025 8:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2025 8:49 AM IST

    കുട്ടനാട്ടിൽ ഭർത്താവ് ഭാര്യയെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു; കൊലപാതക കാരണം കുടുംബവഴക്കെന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ramankary Murder Case
    cancel
    camera_altകൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട വിദ്യ, ഭർത്താവ് വിനോദ്

    ആലപ്പുഴ: കുട്ടനാട്ടിൽ ഭർത്താവ് ഭാര്യയെ കുത്തിക്കൊന്നു. രാമങ്കരി വേഴപ്രചിറയിൽ വിദ്യ (മതിമോൾ -42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഭർത്താവ് വിനോദിനെ (50) പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി പത്തരയോടെയാണ് സംഭവം. ഭർത്താവിന്‍റെ സംശയം കൊലപാതകത്തിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചതെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം. രാമങ്കരി ജംങ്ഷനിൽ ഹോട്ടൽ നടത്തുകയായിരുന്നു ദമ്പതികൾ.

    മൃതദേഹം ആലപ്പുഴ വണ്ടാനം മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. രാമങ്കരി പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:womenkuttanadstabbed
    News Summary - Husband stabbed wife to death in Kuttanad
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X