    Posted On
    26 Jan 2026 9:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    26 Jan 2026 9:40 AM IST

    ഭാര്യയെ ഭർത്താവ് മർദിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

    ഭാര്യയെ ഭർത്താവ് മർദിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: മദ്യപിച്ചെത്തിയ ഭർത്താവ് ഭാര്യയെ മർദിച്ച് കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. വിളപ്പിൽശാല ചിലപ്പാറ സ്വദേശി വിദ്യ ചന്ദ്രനാണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഭർത്താവ് രതീഷിനെ വിളപ്പിൽശാല പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

    ഇന്നലെ രാത്രിയായിരുന്നു കൊലപാതകം. തുടർന്ന് താൻ വിദ്യയെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയതായി സുഹൃത്തിനെ വിളിച്ച് അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. സുഹൃത്ത് വിവരം പൊലീസിൽ അറിയിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    വിദ്യയുടെ രണ്ടാം വിവാഹമായിരുന്നു ഇത്. ഇരുവരും തമ്മിൽ തർക്കം പതിവായിരുന്നെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറയുന്നു.

