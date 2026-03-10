ഭാര്യക്ക് മെസേജ് അയച്ച അയൽവാസിയുടെ തല ഭർത്താവ് അടിച്ചുപൊട്ടിച്ചു; തലയോട്ടി പൊട്ടി ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 10 March 2026 9:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 March 2026 9:47 AM IST
ഭാര്യക്ക് മെസേജ് അയച്ച അയൽവാസിയുടെ തല ഭർത്താവ് അടിച്ചുപൊട്ടിച്ചു; തലയോട്ടി പൊട്ടി ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Husband bashes neighbor's head for texting wife
ആലപ്പുഴ: ഭാര്യക്ക് മെസേജ് അയച്ച അയൽവാസിയായ യുവാവിന്റെ തല ഭർത്താവ് അടിച്ചുപൊട്ടിച്ചു. ആലപ്പുഴ കൊമ്മാടിയിലാണ് സംഭവം. ഭാര്യയുടെ ഫോണിലേക്ക് മെസേജ് അയച്ചതിന് ചുറ്റിക കൊണ്ട് തലയ്ക്ക് അടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ച ഒന്നരയോടെ കൊമ്മാടിയിലെ ടൗണിൽ വച്ചായിരുന്നു അക്രമം. തലയോട്ടി പൊട്ടിയ യുവാവ് ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയിൽ ആശുപത്രിയിലാണ്. യുവതിയുടെ പരാതിയിൽ ആലപ്പുഴ നോർത്ത് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു. ‘നീ ഇല്ലാതെ എനിക്ക് ജീവിക്കാൻ പറ്റില്ല’ എന്ന സന്ദേശം കണ്ടതിനെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു മർദനം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story