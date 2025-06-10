Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    10 Jun 2025 3:02 PM IST
    10 Jun 2025 3:02 PM IST

    മക്കൾക്ക് യൂനിഫോം വാങ്ങി വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങവേ സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ കാറിടിച്ച് വീട്ടമ്മക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    മക്കൾക്ക് യൂനിഫോം വാങ്ങി വീട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങവേ സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ കാറിടിച്ച് വീട്ടമ്മക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ കാറിടിച്ച് വീട്ടമ്മ മരിച്ചു. വർക്കല പാളയകുന്ന് പുത്തൻവീട്ടിൽ ഷെർലി (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്കാണ് അപകടം. മക്കൾക്ക് സ്കൂൾ യൂനിഫോം വാങ്ങി വീട്ടിലേക്ക് വരുന്നതിനിടെ റോഡിന്റെ മറുവശത്തേക്ക് കടക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് അമിത വേഗതയിലെത്തിയ കാർ ഇടിച്ച് തെറിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    അമിതവേഗതയും അശ്രദ്ധയുമാണ് അപകട കാരണമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറയുന്നു. കാർ ഡ്രൈവറെ അയിരൂർ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.

    Girl in a jacket

