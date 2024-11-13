Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 12:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2024 12:45 PM GMT

    അരവുയന്ത്രത്തിൽ ഷാൾ കുരുങ്ങി വീട്ടമ്മക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

    maimoona 987896
    കുമ്പള: കാസർകോട് അരവു യന്ത്രത്തിൽ ഷാൾ കുരുങ്ങി വീട്ടമ്മക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. പൂണെയിൽ വ്യാപാരിയായ ഉപ്പള ഗേറ്റ് അപ്ന ഗല്ലിയിലെ ഇബ്രാഹിമിന്റെ ഭാര്യ മൈമൂന (47) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെയാണ് അപകടം.

    പ്രഭാതഭക്ഷണത്തിനായി അരവുയന്ത്രത്തിൽ തേങ്ങ ചിരകുകയായിരുന്നു മൈമൂന. ഇതിനിടെ അബദ്ധത്തിൽ യന്ത്രത്തിൽ ഷാൾ കുരുങ്ങുകയും കഴുത്ത് മുറുകി മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു.

    മുഹമ്മദ് - നഫീസ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകളാണ് മൈമൂന. മക്കൾ: സാബിത്ത്, സഫ , ഷാഹിൽ.

