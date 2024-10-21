ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ ഒക്ടോബർ 26ന് അവധി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Oct 2024 2:50 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Oct 2024 2:51 PM GMT
ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ ഒക്ടോബർ 26ന് അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Holiday in Alappuzha on 26th October
ആലപ്പുഴ: ഒക്ടോബർ 26ന് ആലപ്പുഴയിൽ സർക്കാർ ഓഫീസുകൾക്കും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മണ്ണാറശാല നാഗരാജ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലെ ആയില്യം ഉത്സവം പ്രമാണിച്ചാണ് അവധി നൽകിയത്.
നേരത്തേ നിശ്ചയിച്ച പൊതുപരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമല്ല.
