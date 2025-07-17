വയനാട്ടിൽ നാളെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 July 2025 7:55 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 July 2025 8:07 PM IST
വയനാട്ടിൽ നാളെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad tomorrow
കൽപറ്റ: വയനാട് ജില്ലയിൽ റെഡ് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുകയും ശക്തമായ മഴ തുടരുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ജില്ലയിലെ റസിഡൻഷ്യൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ ഒഴികെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ജില്ല കലക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
പ്രഫഷണൽ കോളജുകൾക്കും, മതപഠന സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അംഗൻവാടികൾക്കും, ട്യൂഷൻ സെന്ററുകൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്. മുൻകൂട്ടി നിശ്ചയിച്ച പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമല്ല.
