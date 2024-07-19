വയനാട്ടിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ചയും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 July 2024 12:13 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 July 2024 12:13 PM GMT
വയനാട്ടിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ചയും വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad on Saturday
കൽപറ്റ: കനത്ത മഴ തുടരുന്നതിനാൽ ശനിയാഴ്ചയും വയനാട് ജില്ലയിലെ പ്രഫഷനൽ കോളജുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
ട്യൂഷൻ സെന്റർ, അംഗൻവാടി ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ളവക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, മോഡൽ റസിസൻഷ്യൽ സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമല്ല.
