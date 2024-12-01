Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 2:22 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 2:22 PM GMT

    വയനാട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി

    വയനാട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി
    കൽപറ്റ: വയനാട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. റെഡ് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് അവധി.

    ട്യൂഷൻ സെന്ററുകൾ, അങ്കണവാടികൾ, പ്രൊഫഷണൽ കോളേജുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കാണ് ജില്ലാ കലക്ടർ ഡി.ആർ മേഘശ്രീ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. എന്നാൽ, മോഡൽ റസിഡൻഷൽ സ്കൂളുകൾക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമല്ല.

    TAGS:Holidayeducational institutionsWayanad
