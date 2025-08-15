Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightതൃശ്ശൂര്‍ ജില്ലയിലെ...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Aug 2025 6:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Aug 2025 6:41 PM IST

    തൃശ്ശൂര്‍ ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നാളെ അവധി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തൃശ്ശൂര്‍ ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നാളെ അവധി
    cancel

    തൃശൂർ: തൃശ്ശൂര്‍ ജില്ലയില്‍ ശക്തമായ മഴയ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ മുൻകരുതൽ നടപടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി നാളെ (ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 16) ജില്ലയിലെ പ്രൊഫഷണൽ കോളേജുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്‍ക്കും ജില്ലാ കളക്ടർ അർജുൻ പാണ്ഡ്യൻ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ, ഐ.സി.എസ്.ഇ, കേന്ദ്രീയ വിദ്യാലയങ്ങൾ, അങ്കണവാടികൾ, മദ്രസകൾ, ട്യൂഷൻ സെന്ററുകൾ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമാണ്. മുന്‍കൂട്ടി നിശ്ചയിച്ച പരീക്ഷകള്‍ക്കും അഭിമുഖങ്ങള്‍ക്കും മാറ്റം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കില്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:HolidayHeavy Rain
    News Summary - Holiday for educational institutions in Thrissur district tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X