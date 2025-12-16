പനമരം, കണിയാമ്പറ്റ പഞ്ചായത്തുകളിൽ നാളെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Dec 2025 9:58 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Dec 2025 9:59 PM IST
പനമരം, കണിയാമ്പറ്റ പഞ്ചായത്തുകളിൽ നാളെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Holiday for educational institutions in Panamaram and Kaniyambatta panchayats
കൽപറ്റ: പനമരം ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തിലെ ജനവാസ മേഖലയിൽ കടുവ ഇറങ്ങിയ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ ആറ്, ഏഴ്, എട്ട്, ഒമ്പത്, 14, 15 വാർഡുകളായ നീർവാരം, അമ്മാനി, നടവയൽ, പരിയാരം, ചുണ്ടക്കുന്ന്, അരിഞ്ചേർമല ഭാഗങ്ങളിലും കണിയാമ്പറ്റ ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തിലെ അഞ്ച്, ആറ്, ഏഴ്, 19, 20 വാർഡുകളിലെ സ്കൂൾ, അങ്കണവാടി, മദ്രസ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും ബുധനാഴ്ച ജില്ല കലക്ടർ ഡി.ആർ. മേഘശ്രീ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷകൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമായിരിക്കും.
