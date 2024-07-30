Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 July 2024 11:10 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 July 2024 11:10 AM GMT
തൃശൂരിൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്ക്ക് നാളെയും അവധി
News Summary - Holiday for educational institutes in Thrissur tomorrow too
തൃശൂര്: ജില്ലയില് ശക്തമായ മഴയും കാറ്റും തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തില് ദുരന്ത സാഹചര്യം ഒഴിവാക്കാനുള്ള മുന്കരുതല് നടപടിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ബുധനാഴ്ചയും അംഗണവാടികള്, നഴ്സറികള്, കേന്ദ്രീയ വിദ്യാലയങ്ങള്, സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ, ഐ.സി.എസ്.ഇ സ്കൂളുകള്, പ്രഫഷനല് കോളജുകള്, ട്യൂഷന് സെന്ററുകള് ഉള്പ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്ക്കും കലക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
വിദ്യാര്ഥികൾ താമസിച്ച് പഠിക്കുന്ന റസിഡന്ഷ്യല് സ്ഥാപനങ്ങള്ക്ക്/ കോഴ്സുകള്ക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമല്ല. മുന്കൂട്ടി നിശ്ചയിച്ച പരീക്ഷകള്ക്കും അഭിമുഖങ്ങള്ക്കും മാറ്റം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കില്ല.
