മഴ: കോട്ടയം ജില്ലയിൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി

Posted Ondate_range 16 July 2024 3:38 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 July 2024 3:38 PM GMT
കോട്ടയം: ശക്തമായ മഴ തുടരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കോട്ടയം ജില്ലയിലെ അംഗണവാടികൾ, പ്രൊഫഷണൽ കോളജുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് ബുധനാഴ്ച ജില്ല കലക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മുൻ നിശ്ചയിച്ച പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് അവധി ബാധകമല്ല.
കനത്ത മഴയെ തുടർന്ന് കോഴിക്കോട്, വയനാട്, പാലക്കാട്, ഇടുക്കി, ആലപ്പുഴ, കണ്ണൂർ ജില്ലകളിലും ബുധനാഴ്ച അവധി നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
