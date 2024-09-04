Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightKeralachevron_rightആന്ധ്രയിൽ കനത്ത മഴ:...
    Kerala
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 2:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 2:40 AM GMT

    ആന്ധ്രയിൽ കനത്ത മഴ: എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ട് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    train service
    cancel

    എറണാകുളം: ആന്ധ്രപ്രദേശിലെ കനത്ത മഴയെ തുടർന്ന് കേരളത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ട് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി. എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്നുള്ള ട്രെയിനുകളാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.

    എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്ന് ഇന്ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട എറണാകുളം -ഹാതിയ എക്സ്പ്രസും നാളെ എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട എറണാകുളം -ടാറ്റാ നഗർ എക്സ്പ്രസും റദ്ദാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:indian railwaytrain serviceHeavy rain
    News Summary - Heavy rain in Andhra: Two trains from Ernakulam cancelled
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick