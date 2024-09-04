ആന്ധ്രയിൽ കനത്ത മഴ: എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ട് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
4 Sep 2024
4 Sep 2024
ആന്ധ്രയിൽ കനത്ത മഴ: എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ട് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Heavy rain in Andhra: Two trains from Ernakulam cancelled
എറണാകുളം: ആന്ധ്രപ്രദേശിലെ കനത്ത മഴയെ തുടർന്ന് കേരളത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ട് ട്രെയിനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി. എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്നുള്ള ട്രെയിനുകളാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്.
എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്ന് ഇന്ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട എറണാകുളം -ഹാതിയ എക്സ്പ്രസും നാളെ എറണാകുളത്ത് നിന്ന് പുറപ്പെടേണ്ട എറണാകുളം -ടാറ്റാ നഗർ എക്സ്പ്രസും റദ്ദാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
