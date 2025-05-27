കനത്ത മഴ; വയനാട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 May 2025 3:09 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 May 2025 3:09 PM IST
കനത്ത മഴ; വയനാട് ജില്ലയിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്ക് നാളെ അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Heavy rain; Holiday for educational institutions in Wayanad district tomorrow
കൽപ്പറ്റ: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കാലവർഷം ശക്തമായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് വിവിധ ജില്ലകളിൽ കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ വകുപ്പ് റെഡ് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ജില്ലയിൽ നാളെ (28-05-2025) റെഡ് അലർട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ട്യൂഷൻ സെൻ്ററുകൾ, മദ്രസകൾ, അംഗൻവാടികൾ, പ്രൊഫഷണൽ കോളേജുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള എല്ലാ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾക്കും കളക്ടർ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. റസിഡൻഷ്യൽ സ്കൂളുകൾക്കും റസിഡൻഷ്യൽ കോളേജുകൾക്കും അവധി ബാധകമല്ല.
